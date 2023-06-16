Wife of Mykola Lisin Discovered Deceased

Mykola Lisin’s Wife Discovered Deceased

It has been reported that Mykola Lisin’s wife was discovered dead. The circumstances surrounding her death are currently unknown and under investigation.

This tragic news has come as a shock to many, especially those who knew the couple personally. Mykola Lisin, a prominent businessman, has not yet made any public statements regarding the matter.

As the investigation continues, more information will be released. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mykola Lisin and his family during this difficult time.

