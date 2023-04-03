Wife of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Dies at 61

The demise of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s wife occurred at the age of 61.

Chief Whip of the 9th Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has announced the passing of his wife, Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu. She was 61 years old at the time of her passing. Kalu described his late wife as a “woman of virtue” and asked Nigerians to pray for her and their family during this difficult time. He further added that a memorial service has been scheduled to hold in her honor in the United States of America.

Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu was known for her kind and generous nature, and her death is a loss to both her family and the community. She was a pillar of support to her husband during his political career and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The news of her passing has come as a shock to many, with an outpouring of condolences and tributes pouring in from across the country. The loss of a loved one is never easy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalu family during this difficult time.

As a mark of respect and to honor Mrs Ifeoma Kalu’s life, a memorial service will be held in her honor in the United States of America. This service will provide family, friends, and well-wishers the opportunity to celebrate her life and pay their last respects.

Mrs Ifeoma Kalu was an inspiration to many, and her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved her. As we mourn her passing, let us also celebrate her life and the impact she had on those around her. May her soul rest in peace.