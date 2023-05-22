Wilbur A. Mitts : Navy Radioman Wilbur A. Mitts identified 78 years after WWII plane crash

U.S. Navy Aviation Radioman Wilbur A. Mitts identified 78 years after World War II plane crash

A U.S. Navy Aviation Radioman First Class from the Central Coast who died during World War II was recently located and identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, 78 years after the plane he was in was lost. Wilbur A. Mitts was assigned to the Navy Torpedo Squadron 20, USS Enterprise, and was flying a mission to conduct air strikes against enemy targets in Malakal Naval District, Palau Islands when his aircraft was struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Mitts and his crew members were unable to recover from the crash and Mitts was declared non-recoverable on July 16, 1949. Between 2003 and 2018, six investigations were conducted that resulted in the location of a site associated with the incident and in May 2019, Ships of Exploration and Discovery Research, a DPAA partner organization, excavated the site and recovered remains and material evidence. In September 2021, a subsequent excavation was completed by Project Recover, a nonprofit organization that works to search and recover missing Americans, where additional remains and material evidence were recovered. Mitts’ remains were identified through dental and mitochondrial DNA analysis and he will be buried in Seaside, California on September 11, 2023.

News Source : John Houghton

