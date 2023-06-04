Wild Lynels: “Locating Wild Lynels in Zelda: TOTK and Tips for Defeating Them”

Lynels: The Powerful Enemies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, has introduced players to a new kind of enemy, the Lynel. These centaur/minotaur creatures are highly powerful and pose a challenge even in the later stages of the game. Players can find them throughout Hyrule and within the Depths of the nation, infected by Gloom.

Hunting down a Lynel can be fruitful as it drops some of the best Fuse materials in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, defeating these powerful beasts is no easy task. Even when players find one of the few Lynels on the surface, it’s unclear how they can be defeated. For many players, encountering a Lynel in the Depths is a death sentence. Regardless, it’s a challenge many players are ready to meet.

There are 15 Lynels on the surface of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and 19 in the Depths. Interestingly, five Lynels can be found in the Floating Coliseum in the Depths, with another just west of the location, making it the best spot to farm for Lynel monster parts. Like most monsters, Lynels come in a few different variations; regular Lynels, Blue-Maned Lynels, White-Maned Lynels, and the terrifying Silver Lynels, with or without armor.

Some locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom replace their Lynel with a Silver Lynel after Link has defeated a few different Lynels and allowed a Blood Moon to pass. This hidden mechanic can be found in other monster types as well. Silver Lynel spawns are marked with Silver Lynel written in parentheses.

Fighting a Lynel in Tears of the Kingdom is no small feat. Players need to come prepared, just as the Hyrule Compendium warns them. Since a Lynel is part horse, many players focus on mounting it from behind and dealing damage as they ride the angry monster. Otherwise, it’s important to practice perfect dodges. One of Lynel’s main attacks is a charge toward Link. With the right timing, Link can dodge the Lynel and trigger a Flurry Rush for extra damage.

One of the more clever strategies players use against Lynels involves starting fires. When fighting a Lynel on the surface, setting the grass on fire can create an updraft. Inside the updraft, Link can fire enhanced arrows with materials like Gibdo Bones or Ancient Blades at the Lynel for a massive punch. While this is a tougher task in the Depths and may not help in the quest to find Majora’s Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it shows that maintaining the upper ground and launching aerial assaults is another successful way to fight Lynels.

In conclusion, Lynels in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are highly powerful monsters that can be a challenge for even the best players. They can be found throughout Hyrule and within the Depths of the nation, infected by Gloom. Defeating them requires careful planning and skillful execution, but the rewards can be well worth it. With a few different variations and hidden mechanics, Lynels are an exciting addition to the Zelda franchise and a worthy adversary for Link.

Zelda TOTK Lynel locations How to defeat Lynels in Zelda TOTK Best strategies for beating Lynels in Zelda TOTK Lynel farming in Zelda TOTK Rare Lynel drops in Zelda TOTK

News Source : ScreenRant

Source Link :Zelda: TOTK – Where To Find Wild Lynels (& How To Beat Them)/