Blueberry BBQ Sauce: A Delicious and Nutritious Recipe Straight from Maine

If you’re a fan of barbecue sauce, then you’re in for a treat with this blueberry BBQ sauce recipe. Not only is it easy to make, but it’s also packed with flavor and nutrition. And the best part? You don’t have to be in Maine to enjoy it!

First, let’s talk about what blueberry BBQ sauce is. It’s a sweet and tangy barbecue sauce that can be used in any way you would normally use barbecue sauce. The difference? There are no mile-long lists of unpronounceable ingredients. Just good, honest food.

Now, let’s talk about where barbecue sauce comes from. According to Bob Garner (1996). North Carolina Barbecue: Flavored by Time, “Some place the origin of barbecue sauce at the formation of the first American colonies in the 17th century.” So, barbecue sauce has been around for a long time, and it’s still a beloved condiment today.

But why should you try this blueberry BBQ sauce recipe? Well, first of all, it’s easy to make and takes only about 10 minutes in total. Second, it actually tastes like blueberries! The blueberry flavor does not get lost amongst all the other ingredients. And lastly, blueberries are a superfood, so you’re getting some extra nutrition with every bite.

So, how do you use this blueberry BBQ sauce? It’s perfect for chicken, pork, or ribs. Steaks would do well with this as well, particularly on the grill. So would pork tenderloin, chicken wings, chicken breast, or chicken thighs. It’s also great in slow cooker recipes for things like slow cooker barbecued beans.

For meats, it’s best to marinate the meat in the sauce for at least 2 hours in the fridge. You can also brush on a little extra sauce during grilling if you wish. However, never save the marinade for use after cooking, unless you cook it with the meat. The raw juice left behind from the meat will make you sick.

But what if you don’t have blueberries from Maine? Not to worry! You can use any blueberries you can get at your local store. Organic is best simply because blueberries are one of the dirty dozen, but buy what you can afford.

Here’s the recipe for blueberry BBQ sauce:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

– ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

– ¼ cup tomato paste (no sugar added)

– ⅓ cup pure maple syrup

– 2 tbsp. coconut aminos (or soy sauce or tamari)

– 1 tbsp. dijon mustard

– ½ tsp. garlic powder

– ½ tsp. onion powder

– ¼ tsp. smoked paprika

– ½ tsp. salt

– ½ tsp. ground black pepper

– water (as needed)

Instructions:

1. Gather and measure all your ingredients.

2. In a small saucepan, combine all the ingredients.

3. Cook the mixture over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until the sauce begins to thicken, about 5-10 minutes. If the sauce is too thick, add water, one tablespoon at a time, until you reach your desired consistency.

4. Once thickened, you can use an immersion blender to blend the berries into the sauce. Blend until the sauce is smooth. (Careful, this can really splatter!) Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

5. Let the sauce cool down before using it to baste or serve with your favorite grilled or roasted meats or vegetables.

And that’s it! This blueberry BBQ sauce is perfect for any summer barbecue or grilling session. Plus, it’s a great way to get some extra nutrition in while enjoying a delicious condiment. So, put on your brave girl cap and give it a try!

