‘Wild ‘N’ Out’ Star Jacky Oh, 32, Passes Away Alongside Partner DC Young Fly: An Obituary

Jacky Oh, ‘Wild ‘N’ Out’ Star with Partner DC Young Fly, Dead at 32

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jacky Oh, a popular cast member of the hit TV show “Wild ‘N’ Out.” She was only 32 years old.

Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacqueline Rivera, was well-known for her comedic talents and her collaborations with fellow comedian DC Young Fly. Fans of the show will remember her infectious energy and quick wit, which made her a beloved member of the cast.

Details of Jacky Oh’s passing are still unclear, but her death has been confirmed by her family and friends. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and fellow comedians, who are mourning the loss of a bright talent.

We extend our deepest condolences to Jacky Oh’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

