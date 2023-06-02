“Wild ‘N Out’ Star Jacky Oh Passes Away at 32, Five Days After Attending ‘The Little Mermaid’ Show with Her Children”

Jacky Oh, A Wild N Out Star, Dies At 32

Jacky Oh, a popular cast member of MTV’s Wild N Out, has passed away at the age of 32. The news of her death has shocked and saddened her fans, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

The Life of Jacky Oh

Jacky Oh, whose real name was Jacqueline Rivera, was born and raised in New York City. She started her career as a model and dancer, appearing in music videos and commercials before landing a spot on Wild N Out in 2017. She quickly became a fan favorite for her quick wit, sassy attitude, and infectious energy on the show.

The Tragic News

The news of Jacky Oh’s death was announced on social media by her fellow Wild N Out cast members and friends. The cause of her death has not been officially confirmed, but some sources suggest that it was due to a heart attack. She passed away just five days after taking her two children to see The Little Mermaid show on Broadway.

Tributes Pour In

Following the news of Jacky Oh’s passing, many of her fans and colleagues took to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to her. Nick Cannon, the creator and host of Wild N Out, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “Just when I thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse… RIP to one of the funniest women to ever grace the stage. We will miss you, Jacky Oh.”

Other celebrities, including Cardi B, La La Anthony, and Lil Kim, also shared their memories and condolences on social media. Fans created a hashtag, #RIPJackyOh, to share their favorite moments and clips of her on Wild N Out.

A Legacy Remembered

Jacky Oh’s legacy as a talented performer and beloved personality on Wild N Out will live on. Her humor, charisma, and energy on the show brought joy and laughter to millions of viewers. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and fans.

Rest in peace, Jacky Oh.

