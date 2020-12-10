Wilderness cowboy Tyler Bingham is not Dead but was Injured .

Tyler Bingham wearing a helmet and vest probably just saved his life. Knocked out from hitting his head on the bull and then having his chest stomped on. So scary. Praying for him.

Just got word from the family of wilderness cowboy Tyler Bingham! He is awake and talking while waiting for X-rays at the hospital. The family appreciates all the love and prayers for their cowboy.

🌟 ROUND 7 🌟 In a tough pen of bareback horses, Cole Reiner takes the crying hole; which means he was one place out of… Posted by Miss Rodeo Wyoming on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

