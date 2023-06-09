“Wildfire near Tumbler Ridge prompts evacuation order for remaining residents”

West Kiskatinaw River wildfire : “Tumbler Ridge wildfire prompts evacuations, suspect lightning-caused”

A wildfire that is described as “incredibly volatile” is approaching the town of Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia, and officials are urging the approximately 150 people who have ignored the evacuation order to leave immediately. The vast majority of the town’s 2,400 residents have fled since the order was issued on Thursday. The West Kiskatinaw River wildfire, which is suspected to have been caused by lightning, has grown from an estimated 9,600 hectares to an estimated 23,000 hectares in just three days. The fire is now about five kilometres away from the town, having been approximately 21 kilometres away when it started. The town’s fire chief Dustin Curry has thanked everyone who has supported the evacuation, adding that those who remain should evacuate immediately for their own safety. The fire has closed one of the highways heading out of town, and the possibility remains that further fire growth could shut off other escape routes and create additional hazards.

Read Full story : B.C. wildfires: Residents defying evacuation order urged to leave /

News Source : British Columbia

Wildfire evacuation orders B.C. wildfire safety Evacuation defiance consequences Wildfire emergency preparedness Wildfire evacuation tips