“Wildfire smoke air quality”: What’s in the Air? Understanding the Health Impacts of Wildfire Smoke

The Negative Health Impacts of Wildfire Smoke

Wildfires have been raging across northern Saskatchewan, leaving many communities blanketed in smoke and causing air quality to decrease. This has led to concerns about the negative impact of wildfire smoke on people’s health.

Reading Particulate Matter

Aside from the Air Quality Health Index, another way that the air is managed is by reading the particulate matter. In the case of wildfire smoke, fine particulate matter (PMI 2.5) is the main concern. PMI 2.5 can mean anything from smoke to the burning of fuels and combustible engines like cars, trucks, and construction equipment. As of Monday morning, the PMI 2.5 readings for many communities in northern Saskatchewan were between 128 to as high as 196 at the Southend Health Centre.

Comparing to Other Locations

In comparison to other locations in the world, those numbers equate to the high air quality readings in large cities in India and China where the main contributor to pollution there is the incomplete combustion of biofuel and fossil fuels.

Similarities to Cigarette Smoking

Some studies have also looked at the effects of air pollution, poor air quality, and how it compares to cigarettes. In 2015, Berkeley Earth determined that places with high PMI 2.5 readings presented health challenges similar to regular tobacco smoking, in some cases three packs a day. Another study found people exposed to high PMI 2.5 levels were more likely to develop COPD.

Impact on Health

Hubick added that any amount of wildfire smoke can have a negative impact on someone’s health. “Our lungs are meant to breathe in clean, healthy air, fresh air, and we know that anytime there’s anything that’s burnt, and the combustion has an impact on our health has an impact on our respiratory system, our cardiovascular system. It causes an inflammatory effect and overall will affect our health in a negative way,” she said.

Hope for Improvement

There could be some good news for affected communities like Buffalo Narrows as rain is forecasted for the area starting Thursday, which could improve the air quality situation and aid firefighting efforts.

It’s important for people to take precautions during times of wildfire smoke, such as staying indoors, using air purifiers, and wearing masks. It’s crucial to prioritize our health and wellbeing during these challenging times.

