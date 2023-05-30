“Wildfire smoke effects on health”: What are you inhaling? The impact of wildfire smoke on your health

Wildfire Smoke and Its Negative Impact on Health

Wildfires have become an increasingly common occurrence in recent years, with devastating consequences for the environment and human health. While the immediate danger of wildfires is obvious, the long-term effects of the smoke they produce can be just as harmful. According to health experts, any amount of wildfire smoke can have a negative impact on someone’s health.

Measuring Air Quality

Air quality is typically measured using the Air Quality Health Index or by reading the amount of particulate matter in the air. In the case of wildfire smoke, fine particulate matter (PMI 2.5) is the main concern. This can include smoke from the fire as well as emissions from vehicles and other sources of combustion.

In northern Saskatchewan, PMI 2.5 readings have been alarmingly high, with some communities reporting levels that are comparable to those found in heavily polluted cities like Delhi and Beijing. Even in areas where the readings are lower, there is still cause for concern.

The Health Risks of Wildfire Smoke

Studies have shown that exposure to high levels of PMI 2.5 can have serious health consequences. In some cases, the effects are similar to those of regular tobacco smoking. People who are exposed to high levels of PMI 2.5 are more likely to develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

According to health expert Karen Hubick, the impact of smoke on our health is always negative, regardless of where it comes from or how high the readings are. Our lungs are designed to breathe clean, healthy air, and anything that affects the quality of the air we breathe can have an inflammatory effect on our respiratory and cardiovascular systems, leading to a range of health problems.

What Can Be Done?

While wildfires are difficult to prevent, there are steps that can be taken to minimize their impact on human health. In addition to firefighting efforts, measures can be taken to reduce emissions from vehicles and other sources of combustion. Individuals can also take steps to protect themselves by staying indoors when air quality is poor, using air purifiers, and wearing masks designed to filter out particulate matter.

In the short term, rain can also help to improve air quality by washing out particles from the air. While this may provide some relief for affected communities, it is important to remember that the long-term effects of wildfire smoke can be severe and far-reaching.

Conclusion

Wildfire smoke is a serious health concern that affects people all over the world. While it can be difficult to predict and prevent, there are steps that can be taken to minimize its impact on human health. By staying informed about air quality and taking steps to protect ourselves, we can reduce the risks posed by wildfire smoke and other sources of pollution.

News Source : battlefordsNOW

Source Link :Wildfire smoke and your health; what are you breathing?/