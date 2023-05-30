“Wildfire smoke health effects”: What are you inhaling during wildfire smoke and how does it affect your health?

Wildfire Smoke Poses Health Risks According to Experts

Wildfire smoke can have a negative impact on someone’s health, regardless of the amount, according to experts. The particulate matter in the air, particularly fine particulate matter (PMI 2.5), can come from smoke and the burning of fuels and combustible engines like cars, trucks, and construction equipment. PMI 2.5 readings for many communities in northern Saskatchewan have been high, with numbers equating to the air quality in large cities in India and China where pollution from biofuel and fossil fuels is a major contributor.

Health Risks Similar to Cigarette Smoking

Studies have found that air pollution and poor air quality can lead to health challenges similar to regular tobacco smoking, in some cases, three packs a day. People exposed to high levels of PMI 2.5 are also more likely to develop chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Impact on Respiratory and Cardiovascular Systems

Regardless of the source or level of particulate matter in the air, it poses a danger to everyone. Our lungs are designed to breathe in clean, healthy air, and anything that’s burnt can have an impact on our respiratory and cardiovascular systems. Combustion causes an inflammatory effect that can negatively impact our health.

Rain Forecasted to Help Air Quality Situation

Communities affected by wildfire smoke, such as Buffalo Narrows, may see an improvement in air quality as rain is forecasted for the area starting Thursday. This could also aid firefighting efforts.

It’s essential to be aware of the risks of wildfire smoke and take precautions to protect your health, such as staying indoors, wearing a mask, and avoiding physical activity outdoors when air quality is poor.

Health effects of wildfire smoke Respiratory hazards of breathing wildfire smoke Air quality and wildfire smoke Asthma and wildfire smoke exposure Health risks of prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke

News Source : larongeNOW

Source Link :Wildfire smoke and your health; what are you breathing?/