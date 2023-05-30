“Wildfire Smoke Health Effects”: “What’s in the Air? Understanding the Impact of Wildfire Smoke on Your Health in Saskatchewan”

Wildfire Smoke and Its Impact on Health

The recent wildfires in northern Saskatchewan have brought attention to the issue of air quality and its impact on health. According to experts, any amount of wildfire smoke can have a negative impact on someone’s health.

Measuring Air Quality

Aside from the Air Quality Health Index, another way that the air is managed is by reading the particulate matter and in the case of wildfire smoke, fine particulate matter (PMI 2.5). PMI 2.5 can mean anything from smoke to the burning of fuels and combustible engines like cars, trucks, and construction equipment.

As of Monday morning, the PMI 2.5 readings for many communities in northern Saskatchewan were between 128 to as high as 196 at the Southend Health Centre. In comparison to other locations in the world, those numbers equate to the high air quality readings in large cities in India and China where the main contributor to pollution there is the incomplete combustion of biofuel and fossil fuels.

Impact on Health

Some studies have also looked at the effects of air pollution, poor air quality, and how it compares to cigarettes. In 2015, Berkeley Earth determined that places with high PMI 2.5 readings presented health challenges similar to regular tobacco smoking, in some cases three packs a day. Another study found people exposed to high PMI 2.5 levels were more likely to develop COPD.

Hubick, an expert in respiratory health, said regardless of where the particulate matter is coming from or how high the readings are, it still poses a danger to everyone. “Our lungs are meant to breathe in clean, healthy air, fresh air, and we know that anytime there’s anything that’s burnt, and the combustion has an impact on our health has an impact on our respiratory system, our cardiovascular system. It causes an inflammatory effect and overall will affect our health in a negative way,” she said.

Hope for Improving Air Quality

There could be some good news for affected communities like Buffalo Narrows as rain is forecasted for the area starting Thursday, which could improve the air quality situation and aid firefighting efforts.

In conclusion, the impact of wildfire smoke on health is a serious concern and one that should not be taken lightly. It is important to monitor air quality levels and take appropriate measures to protect oneself from exposure. This includes staying indoors, using air purifiers, and wearing masks when necessary. By working together to improve air quality, we can ensure a healthier future for ourselves and our communities.

