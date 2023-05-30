“Wildfire smoke health effects”: What’s in the air? Understanding the impact of wildfire smoke on your health

Wildfire Smoke Can Have Negative Impact on Health

As wildfires continue to ravage many parts of Canada, air quality has become a major concern for residents. According to experts, even small amounts of wildfire smoke can lead to health problems.

Managing Air Quality

Air quality is managed through the Air Quality Health Index and by reading the particulate matter, especially fine particulate matter (PMI 2.5) in the case of wildfire smoke. PMI 2.5 can be caused by smoke, burning of fuels, and combustible engines such as cars, trucks, and construction equipment.

As of Monday morning, the PMI 2.5 readings for many communities in northern Saskatchewan were between 128 to as high as 196 at the Southend Health Centre. These numbers are comparable to the high air quality readings in large cities in India and China, where the main contributor to pollution is the incomplete combustion of biofuels and fossil fuels.

Impact on Health

Studies have shown that air pollution and poor air quality can have a negative impact on health. In 2015, Berkeley Earth determined that places with high PMI 2.5 readings presented health challenges similar to regular tobacco smoking, in some cases, three packs a day. Another study found people exposed to high PMI 2.5 levels were more likely to develop COPD.

According to experts, regardless of where the particulate matter is coming from or how high the readings are, it still poses a danger to everyone. “Our lungs are meant to breathe in clean, healthy air, fresh air, and we know that anytime there’s anything that’s burnt, and the combustion has an impact on our health has an impact on our respiratory system, our cardiovascular system. It causes an inflammatory effect and overall will affect our health in a negative way,” said one expert.

Forecast for Affected Communities

Communities affected by the wildfires could receive some relief as rain is forecasted for the area starting Thursday, which could improve the air quality situation and aid firefighting efforts.

It’s important for residents to take precautions during times of poor air quality, such as staying indoors, using air purifiers, and avoiding physical activity outdoors. With the ongoing threat of wildfires, it’s crucial to prioritize the safety and health of communities affected by the smoke.

