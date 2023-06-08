Wildfires in Canada pose serious risk to 100M individuals in US and Canada, Justin Trudeau declares “worst wildfire season”

wildfires : Wildfires in Canada put health of 100 million at risk; Justin Trudeau declares “worst wildfire season” on record

At least 100 million individuals in Canada and the United States are at serious risk due to the wildfires currently raging across Canada, which have been declared the worst in the country’s recorded history by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Authorities have issued a cautionary advisory to residents, urging them to remain indoors and minimize outdoor activities as the persistent smoky haze is expected to continue until the weekend. Over 400 fires were reported on Thursday, with more than a third of them blazing through Quebec. The far-reaching smoke from these wildfires has carried plumes of delicate particulate matter in North Carolina and northern Europe. The devastating impact has led to the displacement of over 20,000 people in Canada, and Quebec has been identified as a significant contributor to the pollution affecting neighboring regions, including New York. The dire situation calls for immediate action to combat the wildfires and alleviate the hazardous conditions for the affected populations. Poor air quality caused by the devastating wildfires in Canada led to the postponement of several major events on Wednesday, including a game in Major League Baseball. US President Joe Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and offered additional support to combat the historic wildfires, and the collaboration between the two leaders aims to address the ongoing challenges posed by these destructive fires and assist those affected.

News Source : Isha Sharma

