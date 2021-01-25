Will Broers Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Will Broers the manager of Duffy’s in Windom has Died.

Will Broers the manager of Duffy’s in Windom has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2021.

Sad news to report today. Will Broers the manager of Duffy’s in Windom has passed away. He always greeted every one of us and knew most of us . He will be missed. Please say a prayer for the family.

Source: (16) Montevideo American Legion Riders Post 59 | Facebook

Tributes

———————— –

Kelly Buckentin

When I find myself upset or sad I try to keep myself busy, this is what I accomplished today for Will Broers. I’m going to put it down at Duffy’s. You ment so much to everyone and always made everyone around you smile and laugh! Until we met again buddy.

Jodi Johnson

I’m still in shock.

Sure gonna miss giving him a hard time about not having cheese curds on the menu.

Dennis Dina Morin

Sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers with all of you.

Barbara Lohre Johnson

It’s beautiful Kelly♥️ Glad you put your energy into this special gift♥️

Lori Lemke Friesen

Oh Kelly~~ what a beautiful remembrance of Will. Great job. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Laura Krumwiede

This is beautiful Kelly!! ❤❤❤ Thank God for the memories we all can hold close to our hearts!

Kathy Faye Crowell

When we were down there he would come over to our table say hi and ask us how everything was he’s going to be missed!!

Kelly Buckentin

Earlier today we were all misinformed, Will passed this evening heard this from a family member. I will be fixing the date on the board, Rest in Peace Slim Shaddy.

Donald Lee Mahlum Jr.

Absolutely beautiful! Will was a neighbor of mine growing up in the small town or Maynard! He will be missed forever but the memories will live on forever!! RIP Will!!