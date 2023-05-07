Will Harry And Meghan Attend The Coronation : What is the likelihood of Harry and Meghan attending the Coronation? Here’s the latest information.

What We Know About Whether Harry and Meghan Will Attend the Coronation

As the world eagerly awaits the official coronation of Prince Charles as King of England, there has been much speculation about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the ceremony. The couple, who have been living in the United States since stepping back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, have been the subject of much speculation and scrutiny since their departure from the UK. So will they attend the coronation? Here’s what we know.

Coronation Not Yet Scheduled

Firstly, it’s important to note that the coronation of Prince Charles is not yet scheduled. While Charles is next in line to the throne, the actual coronation ceremony will not take place until after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. This means that any discussion about Harry and Meghan’s attendance is purely speculative at this point.

Unlikely to Attend

That being said, there are a few reasons to believe that Harry and Meghan will not attend the coronation when it does happen. Firstly, the couple has made it clear that they are committed to their new lives in the United States and have no plans to return to the UK on a permanent basis. While they have visited the UK for various events in the past, it’s unclear whether they would be willing to make the trip for such a significant occasion.

Additionally, there is still some tension between Harry and the rest of the royal family following his departure from the UK. While he and Meghan have been vocal about their reasons for stepping back from their roles, there are still some unanswered questions about their decision that have left some members of the royal family feeling hurt and confused. This tension could make it difficult for Harry to attend the coronation, especially if there are concerns about how he will be received by other members of the family.

Possible Attendance

Of course, there are also reasons to believe that Harry and Meghan may attend the coronation after all. For one thing, the couple has made it clear that they still care deeply about the welfare of the royal family, despite their decision to step back from their roles. They have also indicated that they are committed to maintaining their relationships with members of the family, including the Queen and Prince Charles.

Additionally, Harry and Meghan have shown a willingness to attend important events in the past, even when it meant making a long trip from the United States. They have attended events like the Invictus Games and the Commonwealth Day Service in the past, demonstrating their dedication to the royal family and their commitment to their charitable work.

Conclusion

In the end, whether or not Harry and Meghan attend the coronation remains to be seen. While there are certainly reasons to believe that they may not make the trip, there are also reasons to believe that they will. Ultimately, the decision will likely depend on a number of factors, including the state of Harry’s relationship with the rest of the royal family and the couple’s own personal commitments and priorities. Regardless of what they decide, however, it’s clear that Harry and Meghan will continue to be an important part of the royal family’s history and legacy for many years to come.