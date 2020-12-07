Will Proctor Death -Dead-Obituaries : Will Proctor of FSU (Florida State University) has Died .

Dear Will Proctor I wish I can talk to you so badly right now… even now when I close my eyes, I can only think of you with that big goofy smile on your face and it brings me happiness. Since the moment I met you I have gotten to grow closer to you, I can only think of such strong positive memories. From the young freshman with wide eyes to blossoming into an absolute leader of men. It was amazing to see your growth as an individual and be along your side making and sharing memories that will forever be invaluable to me.

I already miss you so much and wish that I can just have one more conversation with you to tell you how much I love you, and how much you meant to me in my life. I know that you shared these feelings with me and know you are looking over us and everyone else that had a deep fond love and relationship with you. I am feeling some anger but, that feeling is overwhelmed by positive memories and images from our time together.

The numbness is flushed out by the emotions evoked from your memory and all the life you radiated, emotions that outweigh everything.