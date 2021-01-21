Will Samanie Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Will Samanie has Died.

Will Samanie has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.

City of Dallas, Georgia – Government 16h · We are truly heartbroken over the passing of Will Samanie. We are thankful for the impact that he made here in our city. He was a dedicated employee and godly young man. He will be greatly missed. We know he is smiling down us us from above and praising with the angels. Please pray for his family and friends.

Elizabeth Rutherford

Not meaning to pry and my heart breaks for such a young loss but was he sick or was there an accident?

Veronica Ponzio Mingo

Such a wonderful young man that made an impression on so many others…..taken from us too soon. Prayers for his family and friends.