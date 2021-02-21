Will Sirmon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Coach Will Sirmon has Died .

Coach Will Sirmon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Glenda Dawson PTA 19h · Our hearts go out today to our Dawson Eagle family as we mourn the sudden loss of Coach Will Sirmon, an amazing history teacher, track coach, mentor, friend, and colleague. He leaves an 8 year legacy at Dawson impacting so many students who considered him their hero for inspiring knowledge in the classroom, on the field, on the tennis courts, or traveling the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Sirmon’s family and all of the students, faculty, staff, and parents who considered him a part of their family too. He will be greatly missed. The students of the Dawson track team have organized a vigil in his honor tonight at 7:30pm at the Dawson track. They ask that all those attending should wear a mask and respectfully social distance. Counselors will be available as needed this week to help students work through their emotions. A GoFundMe account has been set up to support the care of his young children at https://gofund.me/78a82a2

Suma Manjunath

I still remember the “Sirmonisms” the “Sirmonites” delivered each morning in his class. My daughter’s favorite teacher. He was an extraordinary teacher indeed who will be dearly missed by his students, friends and family. Rest In Peace .

Don Stricklin

Both of my kids had him for WHAP. He changed both of their lives with his teaching and compassion. My son currently has him and my son said Coach was one of the things getting him through this tough COVID year. When my daughter had him, she was recovering from a concussion and he was a guardian angel to her as she recovered. This is a tragedy. Prayers of peace to his family. Thank you coach for what you gave my kids and all of the other lives you touched.

Sandy Le

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Rest now coach Will Sirmon! Thank you for teaching my 3 kiddos!.

Bhargavi Balabaskar

Mr.Sirmon will be deeply missed. He was an extraordinary teacher who made a huge impact on my son. Thoughts and prayers are with his family

Isabel Gomez

It’s a sad day for our Dawson Family past and present. Will was a genuine kind-hearted guy that would help out whenever needed. He will be truly missed. I am grateful to call him a co-worker and a friend. Love and prayers go out to the Sirmon family.

