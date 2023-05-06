Will Weatherly Obituary : Honoring Will Weatherly: Celebrating a Life of Significance

Honoring Will Weatherly: Celebrating a Life Well-Spent

Remembering Will Weatherly: A Remarkable Man

Early Life and Education

Will Weatherly was born on June 19, 1948, in Waynesboro, Mississippi, as the eldest of four siblings. He was known for his responsible and caring nature from a young age and excelled in his studies. Will graduated from high school in 1966 and went on to attend Mississippi State University, where he earned a degree in Agriculture.

Dedication to Work and Hobbies

After college, Will took a job as a farmer and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. He was a dedicated worker who took pride in his work and always gave his best effort. Will was also a man of many talents and loved to spend his free time tinkering with cars and woodworking. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it and was known for his willingness to go the extra mile.

Family and Legacy

Will was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He met his wife, Mary, in 1975, and they were married the following year. They had two children, a son named Mark and a daughter named Laura. Will was known for his love and support for his family, and he taught his children the values of hard work, honesty, and kindness. He was also a doting grandfather who loved to take his grandchildren fishing, camping, and hiking.

Passing and Rememberance

Will passed away on September 1, 2021, at the age of 73. His death was a shock to everyone who knew him, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. Will’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched during his time on earth. He was a man of great character and integrity, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Final Thoughts

Will Weatherly was a remarkable man who lived a life well-lived. He will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and integrity, which made him a role model for all who knew him. Will’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and his legacy will continue to inspire others for generations to come. Rest in peace, Will Weatherly.