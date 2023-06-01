“willful ignorance Israel”: “Embracing Willful Ignorance: The Potent Weapon Against Israel”

Ignorance and Progressive Worldviews Fuel Denial of Israel’s Right to Exist

The right of Israel to exist is one of the most hotly contested issues in the world today. Despite being recognized as a sovereign state by the United Nations, many countries and pro-Palestinian activists continue to deny its legitimacy. This denial is fueled by ignorance and a progressive worldview that disregards historical fact, according to Israel’s diaspora and strategic affairs minister, Amichai Chikli.

Speaking at a gathering of pro-Israel Canadian lawmakers in Ottawa, Chikli emphasized that the most powerful weapon in the arsenal of those who seek to deny Israel’s right to exist is ignorance. He pointed out that in a time of “relative truth,” some portray the people of Israel as foreigners in the Land of Israel. “We are not foreigners in our home,” said Chikli. “Our ancestors knew there would come a day when there would be those who would claim we have no connection or right to Jerusalem.”

Chikli cited the passage in the Book of Samuel describing how King David insisted on purchasing the Temple Mount and emphasized that “basic historical facts” are the most powerful weapon for those who support Israel and the Zionist idea in the face of such “shameful ignorance.”

The event marked Israel’s 75th anniversary and the reunification of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. It comes at a time of rising global antisemitism, often in the guise of anti-Israel activity. Competing Israeli and Palestinian narratives were on vivid display at the Canadian Parliament on Wednesday, where an anti-Israel event organized by Law for Palestine and the Palestinian General Delegation to Canada was held on Parliament Hill at the very same hour as the gathering of the supporters of Israel.

Canadian MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis, who heads the Israel Allies Caucus, stressed the importance of standing together in support of Israel at a time when antisemitism is on the rise. “Israel is a symbol of freedom, resilience and hope to millions who wish to see the peaceful coexistence of all peoples,” she said.

Founded a decade and a half ago, the Canadian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus is part of a global network of more than 50 pro-Israel caucuses around the world which mobilize political support for Israel based on shared Judeo-Christian values. The event in Ottawa is testament to the burgeoning relations between Israel and the predominantly supportive evangelical Christian community around the globe.

The Israel Allies Foundation, which runs the Israel Allies Caucus, has held back-to-back gatherings in the U.S. Congress and the parliament of Guatemala marking Israel’s 75th anniversary year and the reunification of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War. An additional European mega-event is planned next week in the Czech Parliament in Prague.

As the world continues to grapple with the issue of Israel’s right to exist, it is critical that historical facts are not ignored, and that support for Israel is based on shared values of freedom, resilience, and hope. Only then can peaceful coexistence between all peoples be achieved.

News Source : JNS.org

Source Link :‘Willful ignorance the most powerful weapon against Israel’/