William Andre Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Lt William Andre Sheffield, Engine Co 35 has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Lt William Andre Sheffield, Engine Co 35 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
The Officers & Members of @BCFDL734 offer our sincere condolences to the family of active @officers964 Lt William Andre Sheffield, Engine Co 35, who passed away today.
Lt Sheffield was a widower of @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 Officer Crystal Sheffield who was killed #LODD in 2002. pic.twitter.com/ZehrJZpeOy
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 28, 2021
