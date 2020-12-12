William Averitt Death -Dead – Obituary : William “Bird” Averitt has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

William Averitt Death -Dead – Obituary : William “Bird” Averitt has Died .

William “Bird” Averitt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Lorenzo Romar @CoachRomar Really saddened to hear of the passing of William “Bird”Averitt who was a Pepperdine legend and former professional basketball player. He really inspired me when I was growing up and learning the game.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.