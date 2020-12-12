William Averitt Death -Dead – Obituary : William “Bird” Averitt has Died .
Really saddened to hear of the passing of William “Bird”Averitt who was a Pepperdine legend and former professional basketball player. He really inspired me when I was growing up and learning the game.
— Lorenzo Romar (@CoachRomar) December 12, 2020
