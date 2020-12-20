William Barry Death -Dead – Obituary : William A. Barry, S.J has Died .
William A. Barry, S.J has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
We mourn the loss of William A. Barry, S.J., spiritual guide for generations of Jesuits and laypeople. His prose graced the pages of @americamag dozens of times. This article from 1987, seems especially poignant today. RIP Bill. @jesuitnews @JesuitsEast https://t.co/0B00jB3oGH
— Matt Malone, S.J. (@Americaeditor) December 19, 2020
