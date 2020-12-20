William Barry Death -Dead – Obituary : William A. Barry, S.J has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

William Barry Death -Dead – Obituary : William A. Barry, S.J has Died .

William A. Barry, S.J has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Matt Malone, S.J. @Americaeditor We mourn the loss of William A. Barry, S.J., spiritual guide for generations of Jesuits and laypeople. His prose graced the pages of @americamag dozens of times. This article from 1987, seems especially poignant today. RIP Bill. @jesuitnews @JesuitsEast

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.