William (Bill) Schaffer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :William (Bill) Schaffer has Died .
William (Bill) Schaffer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our @UofAEEB colleague William (Bill) Schaffer, Emeritus Professor, passed away on January 16th.
From Judie Bronstein:
Bill received his PhD at Princeton University in 1972 and arrived at The University of Arizona in 1975, as one of the first faculty members in the 1/n
— Dr. Mike Barker (@BarkerLab) January 27, 2021
