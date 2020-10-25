William Blinn Death – Dead : William Blinn Obituary : Screenwriter has died.

William Blinn, a screenwriter has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.

“KSNV News 3 Las Vegas on Twitter: “William Blinn, a screenwriter for the landmark TV projects “Brian’s Song” and “Roots” and the Prince film “Purple Rain,” has died. ”

Tributes

William Blinn, the screenwriter behind immensely popular and thought-provoking TV movies such as “Brian’s Song” and “Roots,” as well as the motion picture “Purple Rain,” starring Prince, died at age 83.​ https://t.co/xm2cxs6pq6 — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) October 25, 2020

William Blinn, a screenwriter for the landmark TV projects "Brian's Song" and "Roots" and the Prince film "Purple Rain," has died. https://t.co/Za7SymGMA1 — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) October 25, 2020

#obitpatrol Who died? Screenwriter William Blinn; singer and comedian K. Deep; theatrical producer Edith O’Hara; artist, lighting designer, and dancer; writer Emyr Humphreys https://t.co/SqPoXQCoxb pic.twitter.com/3sQJuUmqQl — Brad Weismann (@bradweis) October 25, 2020

A los menos jóvenes le sonará la sintonía y sus protagonistas. Ha fallecido William Blinn, creador de la serie Starsky & Hutch, también reputado guionista en Raíces o Fama, además de la película Purple Rain https://t.co/hUgQ8hGBCL https://t.co/Cw7Fe8aVZn — Alta Fidelidad (@alta_fidelidad) October 25, 2020