William Blinn Death – Dead : William Blinn Obituary : Screenwriter has died.
William Blinn, a screenwriter has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 25, 2020.
Tributes
William Blinn, the screenwriter behind immensely popular and thought-provoking TV movies such as “Brian’s Song” and “Roots,” as well as the motion picture “Purple Rain,” starring Prince, died at age 83. https://t.co/xm2cxs6pq6
— FOX 32 News (@fox32news) October 25, 2020
William Blinn, a screenwriter for the landmark TV projects "Brian's Song" and "Roots" and the Prince film "Purple Rain," has died. https://t.co/Za7SymGMA1
— KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) October 25, 2020
#obitpatrol Who died? Screenwriter William Blinn; singer and comedian K. Deep; theatrical producer Edith O’Hara; artist, lighting designer, and dancer; writer Emyr Humphreys https://t.co/SqPoXQCoxb pic.twitter.com/3sQJuUmqQl
— Brad Weismann (@bradweis) October 25, 2020
A los menos jóvenes le sonará la sintonía y sus protagonistas. Ha fallecido William Blinn, creador de la serie Starsky & Hutch, también reputado guionista en Raíces o Fama, además de la película Purple Rain https://t.co/hUgQ8hGBCL https://t.co/Cw7Fe8aVZn
— Alta Fidelidad (@alta_fidelidad) October 25, 2020
