William Blinn Death – Dead : William Blinn Obituary : two-time Emmy winner who penned the Prince-starring ‘Purple Rain Passed Away.

By | October 24, 2020
0 Comment

William Blinn Death – Dead : William Blinn Obituary : two-time Emmy winner who penned the Prince-starring ‘Purple Rain Passed Away.

William Blinn has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.

Tributes 

The Hollywood Reporter on Twitter: “William Blinn, the two-time Emmy winner who penned the Prince-starring ‘Purple Rain,’ created ‘Starsky & Hutch’ and wrote for such landmark TV projects as ‘Roots,’ ‘Fame’ and ‘Brian’s Song,’ has died

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.