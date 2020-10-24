William Blinn Death – Dead : William Blinn Obituary : two-time Emmy winner who penned the Prince-starring ‘Purple Rain Passed Away.
William Blinn has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.
William Blinn, the two-time Emmy winner who penned the Prince-starring 'Purple Rain,' created 'Starsky & Hutch' and wrote for such landmark TV projects as 'Roots,' 'Fame' and 'Brian's Song,' has died https://t.co/d1vCzVr9O2 pic.twitter.com/lVvfSgxN18
— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 24, 2020
Tributes
