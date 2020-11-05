William Bradley Death : Dead Man William Bradley of Wayne County Born 1902 Voted in Michigan..

8/ One of the most popular of these claims is a video purporting to show a 118-year-old named William Bradley who voted despite dying in 1984. I’m going to share video of a viral tweet so you can see it, then explain what’s happening: https://t.co/fEYInnPCGr — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 5, 2020 Comments and Reactions

Razorblade Ricochet wrote

In Germany you get sent your ballot for in-person vote (and an application for mail-in vote), you can vote without ID in practice, though they occasionally check ID of about one in ten voters.

Gabby Corkery wrote

We don’t have national ID cards here (NZ), so you’d need a driving licence or passport….. which would eliminate a significant minority who have neither.

Chris Woods wrote

Same thing in the US, hence the voter suppression. Many many poor people do not have a valid driver’s license or bank account or car and thus have no access to vote based strictly on their income. Obvious statistic: poor people are overwhelmingly people of color.

Max Staudt wrote

That is exactly what is required in Holland (and many other countries). Alongside passport there is a simpler official ID. Never a problem.