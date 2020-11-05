William Bradley Death : Dead Man William Bradley of Wayne County Born 1902 Voted in Michigan.
8/ One of the most popular of these claims is a video purporting to show a 118-year-old named William Bradley who voted despite dying in 1984. I’m going to share video of a viral tweet so you can see it, then explain what’s happening: https://t.co/fEYInnPCGr
— Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 5, 2020
Comments and Reactions
Razorblade Ricochet wrote
In Germany you get sent your ballot for in-person vote (and an application for mail-in vote), you can vote without ID in practice, though they occasionally check ID of about one in ten voters.
Gabby Corkery wrote
We don’t have national ID cards here (NZ), so you’d need a driving licence or passport….. which would eliminate a significant minority who have neither.
Chris Woods wrote
Same thing in the US, hence the voter suppression. Many many poor people do not have a valid driver’s license or bank account or car and thus have no access to vote based strictly on their income. Obvious statistic: poor people are overwhelmingly people of color.
Max Staudt wrote
That is exactly what is required in Holland (and many other countries). Alongside passport there is a simpler official ID. Never a problem.
Robert Concepcion wrote
I mean… There’s also cases where voter fraud IS happening that hasn’t been mentioned. As an independent voter, can people on both extreme sides just also do their own fact before declaring whatever feels good and being trivializing/dehumanizing?
Alex Slee wrote
I wonder if any one repeating these fraud theories has researched into any single one them the same way you researched into all of them.
Lisa Millraney wrote
can only speak for myself, but I heard the report about Alleghany Cty PA’s ‘day off’ & freaked a bit, then went looking for an explanation & found one within a few min. So some of us do our due diligence. 😀
Shanananana wrote
Thanks for this. I was able to use some of this info to challenge some claims made by my brother without having to do hours of research. I appreciate your work!
trigus wrote
You are doing phenomenal work, Isaac. I hope you reap the rewards of all this hardwork because you 100% deserve it. Sharing this thread as much as I can.
One More Pitcher wrote
Can we start a voter fraud conspiracy about Saul being an alien because he debunks crazy people? Just wondering.
John Brown’s Body wrote
Where is the sharpie debunk? People saying the election officials at the polling place took their pens and forced them to vote with sharpie.. the please @ me if you get to this one.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.