William Brautigam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @SBANYPD Sergeant William Brautigam has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
@SBANYPD Sergeant William Brautigam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our condolences go out to the @SBANYPD Sergeant William Brautigam’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.🖤💙🖤#NeverForget #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/Xb4e3e3gfh
— NYDominican Officers (@NYDO_1993) February 1, 2021
