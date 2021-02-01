William Brautigam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @SBANYPD Sergeant William Brautigam has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020

@SBANYPD Sergeant William Brautigam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our condolences go out to the @SBANYPD Sergeant William Brautigam’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.🖤💙🖤#NeverForget #FidelisAdMortem pic.twitter.com/Xb4e3e3gfh — NYDominican Officers (@NYDO_1993) February 1, 2021

NYDominican Officers @NYDO_1993 Our condolences go out to the @SBANYPD Sergeant William Brautigam’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. #NeverForget #FidelisAdMortem

NOTICE.