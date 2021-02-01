William Brautigam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sergeant William Brautigam has Died .

William Brautigam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sergeant William Brautigam has Died .

Sergeant William Brautigam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Chief Rodney Harrison @NYPDDetectives Sergeant William Brautigam heroically responded to Ground Zero on 9/11/2001 as a recruit in the police academy. Nearly 20 years later, William passed away today due to 9/11-related illness. My condolences to William’s family, friends, and coworkers. #fidelisadmortem

