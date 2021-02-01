William Brautigam Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sergeant William Brautigam has Died .
Sergeant William Brautigam has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sergeant William Brautigam heroically responded to Ground Zero on 9/11/2001 as a recruit in the police academy. Nearly 20 years later, William passed away today due to 9/11-related illness. My condolences to William’s family, friends, and coworkers. #fidelisadmortem pic.twitter.com/zCeXPvMM04
— Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 1, 2021
