William Hair, Chicago resident, shot and killed on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was fatally shot in Lakeview early Saturday morning.

According to officials, William Hair, a 35-year-old Chicago resident, was discovered on a sidewalk in the 500-block of West Surf Street at around 2:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital by Chicago fire crews, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Initially, the Chicago Police Department had reported that Hair was 34 years old.

The medical examiner’s office stated that he lived in the North Side area.

As of this writing, no one has been taken into custody, and detectives from Area Three are leading the investigation.

Less than 24 hours after Hair’s death, three more men were shot nearby, in the 600-block of West Barry Avenue, with one suffering serious injuries.

