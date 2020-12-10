William Kittredge Death -Dead – Obituary :William Kittredge has Died .

December 10, 2020
William Kittredge Death -Dead – Obituary :William Kittredge has Died .

William Kittredge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

President Elect Livid – validation not required. @Livid2point0 William Kittredge, honored for his books about the rural West, has died at age 88

