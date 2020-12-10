William Kittredge Death -Dead – Obituary :William Kittredge has Died .
William Kittredge has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
William Kittredge, honored for his books about the rural West, has died at age 88 https://t.co/5uVP8P3ywP
— President Elect Livid – validation not required. (@Livid2point0) December 10, 2020
President Elect Livid – validation not required. @Livid2point0 William Kittredge, honored for his books about the rural West, has died at age 88
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.