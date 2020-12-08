William Kittredge Death -Dead – Obituary : William Kittredge, honored for his books about the rural West has Died .
The Oregonian on Twitter: “William Kittredge, honored for his books about the rural West, has died at age 88 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
William Kittredge, honored for his books about the rural West, has died at age 88 https://t.co/xq82DpteAs pic.twitter.com/akc2Kvpefh
— The Oregonian (@Oregonian) December 8, 2020
The Oregonian @Oregonian William Kittredge, honored for his books about the rural West, has died at age 88
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.