William Makis expresses grief over the passing of Mike Batayeh. || #RememberingMikeBatayeh

William Makis mourns the death of Mike Batayeh

#MikeBatayehDies and it is with heavy heart that William Makis mourns the passing of his dear friend. Mike Batayeh was a talented and kind-hearted person, and his loss is deeply felt by those who knew him.

William and Mike shared a special bond that went beyond their professional relationship. They had been friends for years, and William is devastated by the news of his passing. Mike’s talent and passion for acting were contagious, and he will be greatly missed by his colleagues and fans alike.

William Makis sends his heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

