William McAvoy Death – Dead : William McAvoy Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
For all of those who newWilliam McAvoy
through this page and his tiktok videos that actually aired on the show. Please send love and prayers to his family as he has unfortunately passed away. I am very saddened as he was a very good friend of mine. All he ever did was make people laugh and smile. If anyone knows a way to contact the show I would love to see if they can pay a tribute to him or in memory of, as he was a die hard fan. Rest easy my friend. Gone to soon
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Liam
I am so brokenhearted I can’t believe you’re gone. You were such a good friend. So many memories my mind is flooded with them . Singing and dancing to musicals all night on overnights, adventures at the cottage, night time walks, my bachelorette, long car rides listening to music or just staying in playing board games or cards. So much laughter and good times. You were such a big part of so many peoples lives and you are so loved.
I will miss youWilliam McAvoy wrote
My deepest condolences to the McAvoy family and all of the friends grieving the loss.
Doreen Gobby wrote
My sincerest condolences to you too, Lisa. I am so sorry that you have lost a good friend.
Marieve Lachance wrote
Oh no lisa I’m so sorry for your loss. This is heartbreaking xox
Michelle Babin wrote
Hugs, thoughtful positive vibes to you and the family that’s effected by this sad tragic loss.
