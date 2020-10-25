William McAvoy Death – Dead :  William McAvoy Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

For all of those who new

William McAvoy

through this page and his tiktok videos that actually aired on the show. Please send love and prayers to his family as he has unfortunately passed away. I am very saddened as he was a very good friend of mine. All he ever did was make people laugh and smile. If anyone knows a way to contact the show I would love to see if they can pay a tribute to him or in memory of, as he was a die hard fan. Rest easy my friend. Gone to soon