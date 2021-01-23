William Moldt Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : William Earl Moldt. Missing since November 7, 1997 from Lantana, Palm Beach County, Florida. Finally found after almost 22 years.
William Earl Moldt has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.
Jagadita 13h · The mystery of losing William Earl Moldt. Missing since November 7, 1997 from Lantana, Palm Beach County, Florida. Finally found after almost 22 years by a man who found using ‘ Google map s’ and managed to solve the loss case.
Source: (20+) Jagadita – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Google earth helped find a Florida man named William Moldt who had been missing since 97 .. they found him still holding the steering wheel trapped in his car at the bottom of a pond .. the neighborhood was being developed at the time and apparently his printed mapquest directions didn’t show the pond yet .. that coupled with the many drinks his friends reported seeing him have that night at the bar .. aaaaand yeah never good ..
Those people have been sleeping in there homes at night with a skeleton in the backyard clutching a steering wheel .. all of the fun family times spent in the pool while a body decomposes feet away in a sunken car .. and Christ what an unfortunate last name for a guy found sitting in a pond for decades ..
