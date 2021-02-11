WILLIAM MOLDT Death – Obituary : Moldt was reported missing in Lantana, Florida on November 7, 1997.

WILLIAM MOLDT CASE.- Moldt was reported missing in Lantana, Florida on November 7, 1997. The 40-year-old man didn’t return home after a night at a bar. Police opened an investigation into her disappearance but the case had no breakthrough and ended up closed. On August 28, 22 years later, a neighbor called police to alert that there was a car sunk in a lake in Moon Bay Circle, Wellington. When police removed the vehicle from water, they found that there were human remains inside. A week later, it was known that it was Moldt. A Google Maps user discovered that there was a sunk car in a Florida lake. He immediately contacted a neighbor to tell him what he thought he saw in a pond behind his home. And the latter activated his personal drone, confirmed the find and gave notice to authorities, posted PBSO on his Facebook account. When the police arrived, they found that there was a vehicle in the lake and it was highly calcified to have been in the water for a long period of time. When removing the vehicle, they found remains of a skeleton inside. ′′ Surprisingly, the vehicle had been clearly visible in a satellite photo of Google Earth area since 2007, but apparently no one had noticed until 2019 “, Project Charley, a database on its website internet about unsolved cases in America. What appears to be a silver car submerged in the pond could be seen on the Google app at the time of posting this note. On the night of his disappearance, Moldt left the bar at 23:00 local time, according to a report from the National System of Missing and Unidentified Persons. That same report adds that it was a quiet man who didn’t socialize much, didn’t seem drunk and left the bar alone in his car. ′′ He wasn’t a frequent drinker, but he did have several drinks at the bar “, the report says. Moldt called his girlfriend around 21:30 and told him he’d be home soon, but he was never seen or heard from him again. #MundoAterrador ~ Alan