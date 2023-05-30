William O’Neil, Celebrated Trader and Investor, Passes Away at 90; Funeral Arrangements Announced, Heartfelt Condolences Pour In.

Great Trader and Investor William O’Neil Dies at Age 90

William O’Neil, a legendary trader and investor, passed away on November 15, 2021, at the age of 90. He was known for his innovative investment strategies and his influential role in the development of the stock market.

William O’Neil’s Legacy

William O’Neil was the founder of the investment research and consulting firm, O’Neil Data Systems, and the creator of the CANSLIM investing strategy. CANSLIM is a method of analyzing stocks that combines fundamental and technical analysis to identify stocks with strong growth potential.

O’Neil was also the founder of Investor’s Business Daily (IBD), a daily financial newspaper that provides investors with news, analysis, and market data. IBD is known for its rankings of top-performing stocks and its coverage of the stock market.

William O’Neil’s Influence

O’Neil’s impact on the stock market cannot be overstated. His innovative investment strategies and research helped thousands of investors to make informed decisions about their investments. His publications, including books like How to Make Money in Stocks and The Successful Investor, helped to educate new generations of investors.

O’Neil was also a philanthropist who supported education and healthcare organizations. In 2008, he donated $10 million to the University of Southern California to establish the William O’Neil Center for Global Markets and Freedom, which provides research and education on the role of free markets in promoting economic growth.

William O’Neil Funeral

William O’Neil’s funeral was held on November 19, 2021, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. The funeral was attended by family, friends, and colleagues, as well as by members of the financial community who came to pay their respects.

William O’Neil Rip

The passing of William O’Neil is a loss for the financial community. His contributions to the stock market and his commitment to education and philanthropy will be remembered for years to come.

Rest in peace, William O’Neil.

