William O’Neil, the renowned trader and investor, passes away at 90 | Cause of death of William J. O’Neil

The Great Trader and Investor William O’Neil Dies at 90

William J. O’Neil, a legendary trader and investor who founded the financial research firm, Investor’s Business Daily, passed away on November 15, 2021, at the age of 90. His death was confirmed by his son, William J. O’Neil Jr.

William J. O’Neil’s Cause of Death

The cause of William J. O’Neil’s death was not disclosed by his family. However, it is known that he had been in poor health for some time before his passing.

A Pioneer in Stock Market Analysis

William J. O’Neil was widely regarded as one of the greatest stock market analysts of all time. He was a pioneer in using data and technology to analyze stock market trends and identify winning stocks. In 1963, he founded the investment research firm, William O’Neil + Co. Inc., which later evolved into Investor’s Business Daily.

Revolutionary Investment Strategies

O’Neil was famous for his revolutionary investment strategies, which he developed based on his extensive research into the stock market. He was a strong advocate of buying stocks with strong fundamentals and high potential for growth, and he developed a set of proprietary metrics to identify these stocks.

O’Neil’s investment strategies were based on the principle of buying stocks when they are in an uptrend and selling them when they start to decline. He believed that the best way to make money in the stock market was to buy stocks that were breaking out to new highs and sell them when they started to fall.

A Legacy that Lives On

William J. O’Neil’s legacy lives on through his many contributions to the world of finance. His investment strategies have influenced generations of traders and investors, and his research and analysis methods continue to be widely used today.

O’Neil was also a prolific writer, and his books, including “How to Make Money in Stocks” and “The Successful Investor” are considered essential reading for anyone interested in trading or investing in the stock market.

Conclusion

The passing of William J. O’Neil is a great loss to the financial world. His pioneering work in stock market analysis and investment strategies has left an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will continue to inspire traders and investors for generations to come.

William O’Neil legacy William O’Neil stock market strategies William O’Neil impact on investing William O’Neil books and publications William O’Neil investment philosophy