By | January 27, 2021
William Prochazka Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :William “Buddy” Prochazka has Died .

William “Buddy” Prochazka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood @JimmysSeafood The Jimmy’s Family is stunned & saddened to learn of William “Buddy” Prochazka’s untimely passing. Buddy was a true gentleman, a kind soul, & a fiercely loyal friend. Our love, thoughts, & prayers are with his wonderful son, Will, & the rest of his beautiful family.

