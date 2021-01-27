William Prochazka Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :William “Buddy” Prochazka has Died .

William “Buddy” Prochazka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Jimmy’s Family is stunned & saddened to learn of William “Buddy” Prochazka’s untimely passing. Buddy was a true gentleman, a kind soul, & a fiercely loyal friend. Our love, thoughts, & prayers are with his wonderful son, Will, & the rest of his beautiful family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PQO2lu3LhC — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) January 27, 2021

