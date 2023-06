Tragic News: Jordan Qualls Dead, William Qualls Arrested for Killing Son During Argument

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Jordan Qualls. He was killed during an argument with his father, William Qualls, who has since been arrested for the crime. Our hearts go out to the Qualls family during this difficult time.