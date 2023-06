Tragic News: Jordan Qualls Killed by William Qualls

Tragic News: Jordan Qualls Killed by William Qualls

It is with deep sadness that we report the passing of Jordan Qualls. He was killed during an argument with his father, William Qualls, who has since been arrested for the crime.





William Qualls murder case Jordan Qualls death news Father-son argument turned fatal Domestic violence and homicide Family tragedy in [location]