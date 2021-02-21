WILLIAM RILEY Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :WILLIAM RILEY has Died.

WILLIAM CHESTER RILEY has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 20. 2021.

Dotty Gibson Meredith 7h · RIP WILLIAM CHESTER RILEY 83, who passed away February 14, 2021 in Floresville, Texas. He was born September 4, 1937 in McCoy to John and Addie (Jenkins) Riley. He had 60 plus years in the oil field as a drilling consultant. William was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, and fish. He loved traveling up to the mountains, and also treasured his trips to Las Vegas. William was a very devoted husband, visiting Bernice three times a day before COVID-19. When COVID-19 hit he sat outside her window, no matter the weather. If it rained, he sat with an umbrella and if it was cold, he just bundled up. He said his job was to take care of his wife no matter what. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Addie Riley; brothers Charles Riley, John Kennard Riley, James Riley, and Claude Riley, son William “Bill” Chester Riley, Jr., and sisters-in-law Betty Riley and Dorothy Riley. William is survived by his wife Bernice Pundt Riley; son Darrell Riley and wife Sandra; daughters Susan Williams and husband Johnny; Judy Riley Wilson, Carla Quintanilla and husband Hector; brother Glenn Riley and sister Lula Parchman. He is also survived by grandchildren Courtney Riley Wilkinson and husband Cord, Rhonda Riley, Megan Williams Bading and husband Kyle, Ashley Williams Sulak and husband Daniel, Chaunci Jane Garrison and husband Casey, Bianca Rodriguez and husband Ike, Briana Lorenz and husband Willie, Garrett Rileey and wife Laura, Drew Riley and wife Kelsie, Taushlyn Riley and boyfriend Aaron Sefcik, Justin Harlow and wife Jessica, and great-grandchildren Cullen Garrison, Calder Garrison, Rowen Rodriguez, Reign Rodriguez, Lawson Rose Lorenz, Lucy Bading, Nora Bading, William Chester Riley, III, Braelynn Yvette Riley, Adleigh Grace Riley, Boston Rozelle, Lilian Rozelle, Brud Harlow and Lea Harlow. Honorary pallbearers will be Bubba Riley,James Riley, Kevin Wesson, Gentry Wesson, James Vrana and Eric Santos. A graveside service will be Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Rutledge Cemetery in Poteet, Texas. Due to the new Executive Order from Governor Abbott, we are asking that everyone wear a mask during the visitation and burial. https://www.hurleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/william-riley