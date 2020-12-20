William Saulis Death -Dead – Obituary : Chief William Saulis has Died .
Chief William Saulis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Like so many of us, I’ve had the crew of the Chief William Saulis on my mind these past few days. Such a devastating event, especially this time of year. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the missing crew members.
— Randy Delorey (@RandyDelorey) December 19, 2020
