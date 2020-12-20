William Winter Death -Dead – Obituary : former Mississippi Governor William Winter has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
William Winter Death -Dead – Obituary : former Mississippi Governor William Winter has Died .

former Mississippi Governor William Winter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

See new Tweets Conversation WLBT 3 On Your Side @WLBT Former President Bill Clinton shared his condolences today after the passing of former Mississippi Governor William Winter. “I have lost a friend, an inspiration, and one of the finest people I’ve ever known.” https://bit.ly/34q9hcI

