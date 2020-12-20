William Winter Death -Dead – Obituary : former Mississippi Governor William Winter has Died .
former Mississippi Governor William Winter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Former President Bill Clinton shared his condolences today after the passing of former Mississippi Governor William Winter. "I have lost a friend, an inspiration, and one of the finest people I’ve ever known." https://t.co/MzKF3J4y3z pic.twitter.com/g1TrEw4NAI
— WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) December 20, 2020
