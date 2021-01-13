Willie Craddick Jr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Willie Craddick Jr has Died.

Willie Craddick Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 13. 2020.

Hank Reid 4h · My heart is broken. Just learned of the passing of an impressive, promising young man I led in Food Service. This kid wrote a book fresh out of high school…. RIP Willie Craddick Jr. Prayers for his family and friends. 4141 16 Comments Like Share

Shawanda Wingfield wrote

After his passing (Willie Craddick Jr.)… I visited his page & found that he had posted these photos of me on my BIRTHDAY (Jan. 8th) in 2015! Today was my 1st time seeing that he had posted these!.

He always RESPECTED me to the fullest & we enjoyed him spending time with our family! He is LOVED BY MANY!!! Praying for his entire FAMILY!!!.

Jaquavious Smith wrote

Dang Willie Craddick Jr. you always made sure my head was on the right path n imma always remember what we always talked about everytime we talked on the phone… I swear imma miss you bro. This gone b a tough one to suck in Willie. Ik you wouldn’t won’t me bein sad rn but it’s hurt losing Sumone who always wanted good for others.. why the good gotta go so young tho? Rest In Peace