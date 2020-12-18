Willie Mulcahy Death -Dead – Obituary : Willie Mulcahy has Died .
Willie Mulcahy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
Saddened to hear of the passing of Willie Mulcahy A real character who always had a good yarn to tell Spent many a day on the bus with the senior footballers, from Ruislip to Pearse Park to Croke Park to name just a few. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/4q7IdPQ1qj
— Limerick Footballers (@LmkFootballers) December 18, 2020
