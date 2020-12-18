Willie Mulcahy Death -Dead – Obituary : Willie Mulcahy has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Willie Mulcahy Death -Dead – Obituary : Willie Mulcahy has Died .

Willie Mulcahy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

Limerick Footballers @LmkFootballers Saddened to hear of the passing of Willie Mulcahy A real character who always had a good yarn to tell Spent many a day on the bus with the senior footballers, from Ruislip to Pearse Park to Croke Park to name just a few. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.