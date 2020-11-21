Willie Smith Death -Dead : Auburn Great and Legendary Willie Smith has Died.

Auburn Great and Legendary Willie Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 20, 2020.

Very saddened about the passing of Auburn Great and Legendary Willie Smith. My Thoughts and Prayers are with his Family, Friends, and Loved at this difficult time. — Coach Ralph Spry (@CoachRalphSpry) November 20, 2020

Tributes

Our deepest condolences to Willie Smith’s family, friends and former teammates. https://t.co/M9LsaXV0ZH — Auburn Track & Field (@AuburnTFXC) November 20, 2020

Shame to hear that Willie Smith, who ran the third leg in the heats for the gold medal-winning US team in the Olympics in LA in 1984, passed away this month… Twice US champion (1979, 1980) and second at the US Olympic Trials in 1980 with a PB of 44.73 over 400m. pic.twitter.com/AQsMxFD5j0 — Costas Goulas (@LsabreAvenger) November 20, 2020