Willow Sobaszek Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Willow Sobaszek has Died.

By | February 18, 2021
0 Comment

Willow Sobaszek Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Willow Sobaszek has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021

Willow Sobaszek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Friends… please say extra prayers for this family on their loss of this beautiful young lady.

Posted by Deanna Ebert on Thursday, February 18, 2021

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. 
You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Obituary for Willow Mary Elizabeth Sobaszek SOBASZEK, Willow M.E. Of Lackawanna, NY, February 16, 2021. Beloved daughter of Michael J. and Elizabeth (nee Kalenda) Sobaszek; dearest sister of Nicholas Sobaszek, Stephanie (Vinny) Costantino, Brittany Kalenda (Bill Sojda), Margaret (Luke Dermody), Gabriella (Austin Whitton), Zackary, Lucas, Annastasia, and Thor Sobaszek; loving granddaughter of Stanley and Nancy

Source: Willow Sobaszek Obituary – Blasdell, NY | John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.