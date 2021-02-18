Willow Sobaszek Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Willow Sobaszek has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021
Willow Sobaszek has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Friends… please say extra prayers for this family on their loss of this beautiful young lady.
Posted by Deanna Ebert on Thursday, February 18, 2021
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Obituary for Willow Mary Elizabeth Sobaszek SOBASZEK, Willow M.E. Of Lackawanna, NY, February 16, 2021. Beloved daughter of Michael J. and Elizabeth (nee Kalenda) Sobaszek; dearest sister of Nicholas Sobaszek, Stephanie (Vinny) Costantino, Brittany Kalenda (Bill Sojda), Margaret (Luke Dermody), Gabriella (Austin Whitton), Zackary, Lucas, Annastasia, and Thor Sobaszek; loving granddaughter of Stanley and Nancy
Source: Willow Sobaszek Obituary – Blasdell, NY | John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.